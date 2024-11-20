Cody Rhodes Thinks The Rock's WWE Return Will Surprise People

Since The Rock returned at Bad Blood in October, many have continued to speculate what the "The Great One's" plans could be come the new year, especially with the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 41 on the horizon. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has been teased as one of Rock's future opponents, but since Roman Reigns turned babyface this past summer, its possible Rock could enter battle with the "Original Tribal Chief," especially because that seemed to be the initial match for WrestleMania 40. However, in a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, Rhodes explained that fans will be shocked when they hear the plans for WrestleMania 41, and shared how engaged Rock has been in preparation for next year.

"Rock is the director of the board. The man that is the 'Final Boss,' Dwayne Johnson is different from the 'Final Boss,' and his outside the box thinking with Nick Khan and Triple H is part of WWE's record era ... whether he's in the ring or whether he's not, he very much is still very involved with what happens at 41. I know when he comes back, I know who he'll come looking for, I know what to expect, but what I can say about WrestleMania 41 is keep the rumors going. Keep them turning. Enjoy the discourse, but I think what you will get, will surprise you all."

Although it seems likely that Rock will be involved at WrestleMania 41, rumors continue to circulate over the possibility of the "Final Boss" appearing at the 2025 Royal Rumble, especially if he plans to take Rhodes' title.

