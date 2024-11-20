CM Punk Explains Why Wife AJ Lee Hasn't Returned To WWE

Former WWE star AJ Lee hasn't wrestled in nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped fans from calling for her return to the ring. Lee's husband, CM Punk, made his long-awaited return to the promotion last year, prompting some to wonder if Lee might follow in his footsteps. Speaking about his wife on "Cheap Heat," Punk explained why Lee has yet to return to the world of pro wrestling.

"It's a workload thing for her," Punk said. "She's very, very busy. I'm not trying to not talk about it, but I'm also trying to temper people's expectations. If she wraps up some stuff that she's working on and she has the time, and she feels like dipping her toe back in or jumping back in the pool, she'll let us know."

In addition to her wrestling career, Lee is an accomplished writer and mental health advocate, with her work stretching across books, screenplays, and more. Though she didn't get back in the ring, Lee was also involved with the revival of WOW: Women of Wrestling until her contract expired last year.

Lee's initial in-ring career lasted from 2007 until 2015, with the wrestler spending six of those years in WWE. In that time, she became a three-time WWE Divas Champion as well as an instrumental figure in kickstarting the company's "Women's Evolution."

This is far from the first time Punk has been asked about his wife potentially returning to wrestling. As of 2021, Punk was adamant that Lee intended to stay retired, though he doesn't seem so certain today.

