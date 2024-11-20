Cody Rhodes Wants This WWE Hall Of Famer At WrestleMania 41

WWE is less than six months away from hosting WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, and next year's show is looking to potentially feature many familiar faces. The Rock is already speculated to be involved, especially after his appearance at Bad Blood in October, and due to his involvement in The Bloodline saga. In addition, John Cena will likely be featured on the card to compete in his final WrestleMania match, as his retirement tour occurs next year. However, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has listed another WWE legend he'd like to appear on the "Grandest Stage of Them All." Speaking with Adrian Hernandez, Rhodes explained why WWE Hall Of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's presence would be appreciated at WrestleMania 41.

"We could helicopter him in, Great American Bash-style. I think "Stone Cold" Steve Austin being you know, we're talking inside here, but this babyface individual, and we're back in this unbelievable era where there's good guys in the business again. He was the ultimate babyface who had the company on his back. I just would like him to be around to see how we're doing ... I hope he's proud of all of us cause he really has set the table for us, him and The Rock in a way, that we can eat so fruitfully. So I'd love Steve to do anything."

Austin's last onscreen WWE appearance was in the main event of WrestleMania 38 Night 1, defeating Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match. Since then, "The Rattlesnake" revealed that he was asked to appear at WrestleMania 40, but stated he wasn't available due to his personal schedule.

