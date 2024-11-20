Wrestlers You Never Knew Were Homeless

Late WWE star Bray Wyatt said wrestling wasn't a love story, but a fairy tale for masochists, a comedy for people who criticize punchlines, a fantasy most can't understand, and a spectacle no one can deny. For many wrestling fans, it's a dream to lace up their boots and run the ropes, and many of the wrestlers seen today were just like these fans once upon a time. It has been an escape for some, a form of expression for others, and a career path with the potential to grant wishes and change lives. As Wyatt said, in a world surrounded by hate, greed, and violence, one where closure may never come, "We all know a place that has hot and cold hope on tap. For better or for worse."

As a result, it can be hard to reckon with the idea that Superstars may have felt the cold sting of austerity, that deep down beyond the larger-than-life characters there are humans who have had their fair share of trials and tribulations long before their entrance theme ever played. Many who have brought joy to fans worldwide have been shown to mask their issues, manufacturing a myth for the character that the actor betrays, fighting a scripted battle in the ring while the real war is fought off-camera.

Some, for example, have been candid in their struggles with homelessness while trying to make it to the big time, finding solace in the nomadic yet grueling schedule as a means of securing themselves. So with that in mind, let's look at a handful of today's wrestling icons who at one point in time didn't have a place to call their own.

