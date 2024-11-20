Tony Schiavone Says AEW 'Hit A Home Run' With This Duo

All Elite Wrestling currently boasts one of the most talented rosters in the history of the business, and Tony Schiavone gets a front row seat each week to see the stars of AEW perform. However, during a recent edition of his "What Happened When?" podcast, Schiavone believes that the company has struck gold with two members of its women's division.

"We've hit a home run with Mariah May. We have hit a freaking home run," Schiavone said, with his co-host Conrad Thompson citing her and Harley Cameron as two of his favorite wrestlers in all of AEW. "Harley is just–we're talking about two girls who will work hard, I mean really work hard, listen to their coaches, just...I have a lot of time for the both of those ladies I do."

Mariah May is currently sitting pretty atop of the AEW women's division as the AEW Women's World Champion, with her most recent defence of her title coming against Anna Jay in a no disqualification match on the November 16 episode of "AEW Collision," a match that saw May end up in Schiavone's lap at one point. Harley Cameron on the other hand hasn't racked too many wins aligning with Saraya as a member of The Outcasts, but has routinely impressed fans with her promos and in-ring work, with matches against Thunder Rosa, Hikaru Shida, and Kris Statlander being notable highlights.

It's unclear what is next for Cameron, but May will be at the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 23 where she will finally have her long-awaited "champagne celebration" with her long-time friend and tag team partner Mina Shirikawa, who coincidentally defeated Cameron on the most recent episode of "Collision."

