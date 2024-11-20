WWE Speed Number One Contender Tournament Lineup Revealed

Back on October 9, 2024, Candice LeRae made history when she became the inaugural WWE Speed Women's Champion, defeating IYO Sky in a tournament final. As for who LeRae's first challenger will be, that will be decided in a brand new tournament starting this week.

WWE announced on this week's episode of "WWE Speed," that there will be a number one contender's tournament to determine LeRae's next opponent. On one side of the bracket, Chelsea Green will take on Zelina Vega, a match that will be taking place this Friday before airing on X (formerly known as Twitter) on November 27, while Natalya will go one-on-one with B-Fab, with the winners of those two matches facing each other in the next round. On the other side of the bracket, Ivy Nile will take on Michin, and Alba Fyre will face Katana Chance, with the winners advancing to the next round to face each other.

With "WWE Speed" only airing one match per week on social media, the likely end date for the tournament won't be until January 2025, but with a number of duel tapings coming up for WWE as 2024 draws to a close, there is every chance that LeRae's first challenger will be determined before the year is out.

This will be the eighth tournament of the year for the "Speed" brand, with the two inaugural champions (Ricochet and Candice LeRae) winning their titles in tournaments, and six competitions have since followed to determine the next challengers. Of the winners of the number one contender's tournaments for the men's title, only Andrade and Dragon Lee have gone on to successfully capture the WWE Speed Championship, with Tyler Bate, Xavier Woods, Baron Corbin, and Pete Dunne all falling short.