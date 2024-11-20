AEW Tag Champs Private Party Name Things They've Done With Title Belts

Private Party finally reached the top of the AEW tag team division when they defeated The Young Bucks on the Fright Night edition of "AEW Dynamite" to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions, and it's safe to say that they've been having a lot of fun with their new hardware. Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy recently appeared on "Busted Open Radio," and they revealed everything they have done with the belts so far.

"I ate with it, I took it to dinner," Quen said. "It was like part of my cheesecake. That's what we had on the first night together, and then it's just been magic." As for Kassidy, he's got big plans for his title that he can't quite reveal yet. "I think the question you should be asking me is what didn't I do with this belt on," Kassidy said. "I still have a lot more things to do on my bucket list, but I did a lot. Like I partied with it, I got my haircut with it, look at my Twitter I just posted me getting my haircut with the championship belt on. I went to dinner with it, I did a lot of stuff with this belt, but there's some more stuff I have to do, jobs not finished yet."

Quen joked that Kassidy was going to take his belt to the strip club, to which Kassidy responded by saying a lot of girls have wanted a piece of him since becoming champion. Private Party's reign could be short lived, as they will defend their crowns at Full Gear on November 23 against The Acclaimed, The Outrunners, and Kings of the Black Throne.

Please credit "Busted Open Radio" when using quotes from this article