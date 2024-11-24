WWE Alum Kurt Angle Explains Dissatisfaction With TNA's Main Event Mafia Angle

Back in 2008, some of the biggest stars in TNA Wrestling banded together to form a group that would rule the company with an iron fist. That group was the Main Event Mafia, which saw Kurt Angle, Sting, Kevin Nash, Booker T, and Scott Steiner attempt to shape TNA in their own image, but less than a year after its formation, the group had gone its separate ways, and on a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," Angle admitted that he didn't get what he wanted out of the faction.

"I wasn't happy with the way it played out," Angle said. "I think we could have had a much longer reign, and it's unfortunate because any faction I've ever been with never lasted long. Team Angle didn't last long, that only lasted about eight months. The Main Event Mafia might have lasted a little under a year, and I think having all those legends together was really special, and I thought it was a super honor to make me the godfather, the leader of it." Angle even revealed that it was Kevin Nash's idea to make him the leader as he was the workhorse of the group and would lead by example.

Angle rounded off by saying it was a great opportunity to be the leader of the group, and as much as he loved it, he wishes it would have lasted longer. After disbanding in 2009, the group was rumored to be coming back, but those plans changed when Nash and Booker returned to WWE. However, there would be a reunion in 2013 when Angle, Sting, and Samoa Joe resurrected the group, bringing in Nick "Magnus" Aldis and MMA fighter Rampage Jackson to flesh out the new line up, but that reunion would only last for four months.

