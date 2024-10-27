WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Looks Back On Time With TNA's Main Event Mafia

It's easy to forget that Kevin Nash's TNA run lasted seven years — longer than his stints in both WWE and WCW. During that time, Nash took part in many angles and rivalries of varying degrees of notability. He revealed on "Kliq This" that he had a "good time" in TNA, specifically pointing to the Main Event Mafia as one of the better creative ideas to come out of that period.

"I think the Main Event Mafia thing, that was money," Nash said. "It was a bad move to let [Booker T] go. And once Book left, [I] said, 'F***, I'm bolting.' And I heard Book was gonna be at that Royal Rumble and I said, 'S***, not without me.' I dyed my s*** black and went out there." Along with Nash and Booker, the Main Event Mafia included former world champions like Sting, Scott Steiner, and Kurt Angle. The group typically targeted younger talent on the roster, known as the TNA Front Line, which consisted of AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, and the Motor City Machine Guns, among others. A later incarnation of the Main Event Mafia included Magnus and Quinton "Rampage" Jackson.

Nash has gone on record saying he believed TNA pulled the plug on the Main Event Mafia before it reached its full potential. Booker also regretted the TNA stable falling short of expectations, saying "I just don't know why that thing did not work out." Angle claimed the group could've achieved the heights of the NWO if the company had put more weight behind it. Both Nash and Booker left TNA in early 2011, and made surprise WWE returns in that year's Royal Rumble match. Both would stick around following their Rumble appearances.

