Kurt Angle Says One Thing Prevented The Main Event Mafia From Being As Big As The nWo

It's now been nearly 15 years since the Main Event Mafia — consisting of Sting, Kurt Angle, Kevin Nash, Booker T, and later Scott Steiner — formed in TNA, and the passing of time has only led to more reflection on what might've been with the stable. While the group had an eventful run as the top heel group in TNA for a year, battling it out with the Frontline stable, some members, most notably Kevin Nash, feel the stable never reached the heights it could've due to a failure at a creative level.

While Kurt Angle — the leader of the Main Event Mafia for most of its tenure — isn't as direct as Nash is regarding the group's failure, he does believe it didn't realize its full potential. During the most recent episode of "The Kurt Angle Show," Angle revealed how big, in his opinion, the group could've gotten, and how he and the other members felt that from the moment the stable was formed.

"We all knew," Angle said. "It actually worked out even better once we formulated it. We were like 'Holy crap, this thing is going to be huge.' I just don't think that we gave it enough time. I think if we let it mature for a while, it would be every bit as big as the nWo."

Almost immediately, Angle and co-host Paul Bromwell began joking about the idea of the Main Event Mafia being as big as the nWo, even acknowledging the line was sure to get the most coverage of the entire podcast.

"Yeah, that's going viral," Angle joked.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Kurt Angle Show" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription