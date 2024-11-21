Tommy Dreamer Discusses Bad Creative & The 'Last Straw' For TNA Fans

Former ECW star Tommy Dreamer has talked about bad creative and how one such instance caused pro wrestling fans to turn their backs on a promotion.

Dreamer discussed on "Busted Open" about the ongoing storyline involving Jon Moxley, where the AEW World Champion is trying to take over the promotion. He detailed how the NWO and D-Generation X in WCW and WWE, respectively, did something similar and became the "cool thing," which led him to talk about bad creative in pro wrestling.

Advertisement

"I have been part of some really bad creative, Dave [LaGreca]. I have been part of dysfunctional — I'm not saying this is AEW — I've been part of a lot of some bad stuff, like, on paper, and looked at it and said, 'God, this is horrible. Like, really bad.' And then I went out there and watched the men and women perform, the wrestling fans, they had no problem with what they had and saw," said Dreamer.

The ECW Original cited Bobby Roode not being crowned TNA World Champion as an example of bad creative decisions that drove fans away from the product. However, he doesn't see that issue in AEW as they have been experimenting with new ideas.

"Then, I've also seen some really, really good shows and a few bad decisions cost [TNA] when they decided to not put the title on Bobby Roode. That was like the last straw for TNA, where the fans were just like, 'I have to kinda stop with this because you keep on messing with me.' And it took them a long time to come back and build that trust. I don't think they're there yet with AEW — again, good sign, positive stuff."

Advertisement

Dreamer added that AEW is trying different things to help the promotion, which he feels is a good thing for Tony Khan's company.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.