Backstage Update On Creative Behind Jon Moxley's AEW Storyline

On the August 28 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Jon Moxley returned with cryptic words of a potential change coming to All Elite Wrestling. During a recent interview with the New York Post, Moxley confirmed that appearance as the start of AEW's "reset," with the Death Riders (formerly known as The Blackpool Combat Club) behind the steering wheel. A new report has shed some light on the creative behind this Death-Riders-takeover angle, indicating that one of its members has had a prominent say in it.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, while AEW President Tony Khan is still overseeing the Death Riders' current storyline, many of its ideas and verbiage have come from the mind of Moxley, with Khan being "agreeable" to them.

To make this on-screen change, Moxley and crew have proclaimed the need to remove certain AEW roster members and executives for the greater good of the company. So far, the Death Riders have destroyed the likes of Chuck Taylor and Brandon Cutler, with their next target appearing to be former International Champion Orange Cassidy. At AEW Full Gear, Cassidy will challenge Moxley for the AEW World Championship.

Most recently, Moxley called out Cassidy on this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," stating his intention to make an example out of him at Full Gear. Furthermore, Moxley warned the rest of the AEW locker room that he commands the AEW World Championship and his group currently holds all the power. This sentiment prompted Cassidy to challenge Wheeler Yuta to a match next week with the aim of taking a pawn off the proverbial game board.

