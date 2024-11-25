Former WWE Champ Kaitlyn Details Relationship With Vickie Guerrero

Former WWE star Kaitlyn has discussed her storyline with Vickie Guerrero, and how her former "NXT" mentor helped her on-screen and off it.

Guerrero, who attracted a lot of heat from fans during and after her run as "WWE SmackDown" General Manager, was Kaitlyn's mentor in season three of the "NXT" series. Kaitlyn has detailed how Guerrero helped her, praising her for the vast knowledge and wisdom she has about the wrestling business.

"Vickie, I always did — even though I didn't know a lot about her at that time — I always had so much respect for her. Just who she is and how she ... the mark that she made while she was there and just how much crazy heat she had. It was just so cool to be around her and to experience her wisdom and her knowledge," Kaitlyn said on "The A2theK Wrestling Show." "Her and I had such a great relationship, and I was so grateful to have that dynamic on the show because it protected me and also built me up in a lot of ways, because she had so much heat ... she was this monster."

The former WWE Divas Champion claimed that she had an excellent relationship with Guerrero off-screen, explaining that she was a mentor to her even when the cameras were off.

"We had such a deep bond and I had so much gratitude for her because she really did mentor me, she really did guide me. I know that was the premise of the show, having a pro and a rookie, and that wasn't just a thing for TV, for me at least," she said.

The former WWE star stated that Guerrero taught her about the emotional aspect of her character, and said that her storyline with the former "SmackDown" GM helped her step up in WWE.

