Jon Moxley Explains How AEW's Marina Shafir Earned His Respect To Join Death Riders

Earlier this year, following the Blackpool Combat Club's betrayal of Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley introduced a new iteration of the group — the Death Riders. Former WWE star and MMA fighter Marina Shafir is one of two new members, alongside PAC. Speaking with TVInsider, Moxley explained how Shafir fits into the faction.

"I only surround myself with people I trust and people of the highest quality of character and integrity because I don't have time for bullsh*t," Moxley said. "Marina has earned that respect with me. She is that kind of person who is 'unf**kwithable,' as they say."

Moxley commended Shafir for putting in an incredible amount of work to improve her wrestling skills, with the world champion stating that she's worked harder than anyone else in AEW, or possibly in the industry as a whole. Providing an example of her effort, Moxley explained that he sent out a call to the AEW roster several years ago, stating that he would help anyone who wants to begin gaining more reps on the independent scene. While there were wrestlers who took him up on his offer, only a select few continued beyond the initial few months.

"[Shafir was] the one person who said, 'I'll go wherever you want. I'll do whatever you want me to do. Just tell me where to go,'" Moxley continued. "From where she was two years ago to now is night and day. This was through sheer will."

According to Moxley, he is constantly seeing new improvements in Shafir's game, with the longtime wrestler referring to her as an inspiration and "badass." Still, while she has stayed busy with independent dates and the occasional Ring of Honor match, Shafir actually has yet to wrestle in AEW proper since joining her new allies.

