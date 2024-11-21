WWE's Montez Ford Opens Up About Breaking The Mold In His Wrestling Journey

For a long time, many of the performers recruited into WWE worked their way up through the independent wrestling scene, with relatively few wrestlers coming from the world of professional or collegiate sports. That has changed, however, with the company now pulling in many athletes to the WWE Performance Center as well. Appearing on "The Five Count," WWE star Montez Ford shared his thoughts on changing the perception of who can train to become a professional wrestler.

"I come from a military [and] athletic background," said Ford. "I watched wrestling growing up but ... I never did the independent scene, so I'm glad I'm one of the examples of breaking the mold. Like, 'Hey, you don't have to have a wrestling background to become or be successful as a sports entertainer.'"

Continuing to discuss his past time in the United States Marine Corps, Ford stated that his military service taught him valuable lessons that he brought to his career in WWE. For one, Ford now has the discipline needed to keep his body in peak condition, as well as getting used to spending time away from home.

"My military background ... and my athletic background have 100% helped me [with] this WWE transition," Ford continued. "Having those two backgrounds with me has helped me to be successful in this field."

Ford signed with WWE in 2015 and began working alongside Angelo Dawkins as the Street Profits the following year. During their time in WWE NXT, the duo captured the NXT Tag Team Championship and picked up significant wins over The Undisputed Era, Moustache Mountain, and more.

Since being brought up to the main roster in 2019, Ford and Dawkins have found some success, winning both sets of tag championships. However, Ford has recently expressed frustrations with his place in the company.

