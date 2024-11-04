Montez Ford Discusses Frustrations With Current Position In WWE

Montez Ford has been vocal about his growing frustrations in WWE. In an interview with Daily Mail UK, Ford said that while he appreciates the privilege of doing what he loves for a living, he feels like he and his partner Angelo Dawkins rarely get mentioned in the conversation of top tag teams.

"For me to sit here and go like, how's it going, that it's good, that'd be a lie," Ford said. "That sense of frustration where anything you try to accomplish in life, where you may feel like it's either taking too long, or it's been too long, or nothing's happening. ... It is at the point where it's been almost four years since we've been Tag Team Champions."

Ford admitted to being aware of online commentary regarding the Street Profits' lack of opportunities. He said they're usually only mentioned in conversation when they're being roughed up by the Bloodline.

"If you don't have anything to show your worth, you kind of feel like you have no worth, and that's where we're at now," he added. "You're not in the conversations, not in the ads, not on the billboards ... You kind of just there. And for me, that bothers me."

With the arrival of the Motor City Machine Guns in WWE and the Usos recently reuniting, the Street Profits face an uphill battle if they hope to regain prominence in the company's already-stacked tag team division. However, they did pick up a victory on the October 25 episode of "SmackDown." WWE has reportedly wanted to push Ford as a singles star for quite some time, but he's been reluctant based on the impact that might have on his tag team partner. However, Ford recently hinted at being more open to the idea.