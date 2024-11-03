Montez Ford Gets Candid About Becoming Frustrated In WWE

It's been nearly four years since The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) held any sort of tag team gold in WWE. And while they've come close to changing that, Ford points out that one obstacle keeps getting in their way — The Bloodline. During a recent interview with "Daily Star," Ford opened up about the natural frustrations that have developed as a result.

Advertisement

"I feel like I'm the greatest athlete in the professional wrestling circuit. I feel like I'm the greatest entertainer in the professional wrestling circuit. I feel like I'm the greatest of all time. I feel like my confidence is at an all-time high. I feel like I'm the only one consecutively that's been dealing with The Bloodline and every variation of The Bloodline for the last four years," Ford said.

"I've been the one doing it. I've been the one that's been trying to fight off this disease, me, Dawks, and occasionally Kevin Owens, but you seen what happened to Kevin Owens recently. He's a little frustrated, and I feel like I'm on the verge of becoming the same way. How many times I got to take down another variant of Bloodline? It seems like every time we get close to the tag team championships, The Bloodline shows up."

Advertisement

Aside from The Bloodline's repeated interference, Ford noted that their championship pursuits have also been tainted by The Street Profits' own kindness, specifically with DIY. In recent weeks, Ford and Dawkins have joined forces with DIY's Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa in an attempt to take down The Bloodline. Unfortunately, this alliance resulted in the teams being pitted against each other in a contenders match, with DIY emerging victorious.

"I feel well, but now it just seems like the kindness is starting to get taken for weakness in a lot of ways," Ford said.