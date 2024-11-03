Montez Ford Gets Candid About Becoming Frustrated In WWE
It's been nearly four years since The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) held any sort of tag team gold in WWE. And while they've come close to changing that, Ford points out that one obstacle keeps getting in their way — The Bloodline. During a recent interview with "Daily Star," Ford opened up about the natural frustrations that have developed as a result.
"I feel like I'm the greatest athlete in the professional wrestling circuit. I feel like I'm the greatest entertainer in the professional wrestling circuit. I feel like I'm the greatest of all time. I feel like my confidence is at an all-time high. I feel like I'm the only one consecutively that's been dealing with The Bloodline and every variation of The Bloodline for the last four years," Ford said.
"I've been the one doing it. I've been the one that's been trying to fight off this disease, me, Dawks, and occasionally Kevin Owens, but you seen what happened to Kevin Owens recently. He's a little frustrated, and I feel like I'm on the verge of becoming the same way. How many times I got to take down another variant of Bloodline? It seems like every time we get close to the tag team championships, The Bloodline shows up."
Aside from The Bloodline's repeated interference, Ford noted that their championship pursuits have also been tainted by The Street Profits' own kindness, specifically with DIY. In recent weeks, Ford and Dawkins have joined forces with DIY's Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa in an attempt to take down The Bloodline. Unfortunately, this alliance resulted in the teams being pitted against each other in a contenders match, with DIY emerging victorious.
"I feel well, but now it just seems like the kindness is starting to get taken for weakness in a lot of ways," Ford said.
What's Next For The Street Profits?
Having previously held tag team championships in EVOLVE, "WWE NXT," "WWE SmackDown," and "WWE Raw," Montez Ford feels The Street Profits have already proven their worth as professional wrestlers. With The Street Profits being void of championship gold right now, though, Ford feels that they've gotten lost in fan conversations.
"I like being talked about, not necessarily in a bad way, but I like being talked about," Ford said. "And the fact that we're not being talked about after everything we've done, makes you feel like you don't belong. It's like you're worthless. I know I ain't worthless, but you see all these new faces come in and they're getting opportunities. Great, great, great, let them in. All new opportunities, new faces coming in, but it seems like we're getting overshadowed. Nobody's talking about us anymore and maybe it's because of the failures we keep presenting to them."
To get The Street Profits back into the conversations, Ford noted that he is now looking inward, specifically with the aim of making the necessary adjustments.
"Next shift is figuring out what's wrong, man ... All these thoughts are going through my head, where do the adjustments need to come? Who do I need to add? Who do I need to subtract? Do I need to change my method and approach to all this stuff?" Ford said.
Last week, The Street Profits seemingly started to put themselves back on a positive track as they scored a win over Elton Prince and Kit Wilson, together known as Pretty Deadly, on "SmackDown." This marked The Street Profits' first televised victory since August, when they defeated DIY in the finals of a WWE Tag Team Championship contenders tournament.
