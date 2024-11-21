Judge Grants Motion Moving Venue For Kevin Kelly/Tate Twins Vs. AEW Lawsuit

Since it first came to light in September, there's been very little movement in the lawsuit filed by Kevin Kelly and the Tate Twins against AEW, Tony Khan, and Ian Riccaboni, which Kelly and the Tates have sought to turn into a class action lawsuit. That changed today, however, with AEW picking up what looks to be a small victory.

PWInsider reports that Judge Mia R. Perez granted AEW's motion to have the lawsuit moved from Pennsylvania to Florida. AEW had argued that the case should be argued in Florida due to the language in AEW contracts, and despite arguments from the plaintiffs that the clauses in AEW contracts were "unfair or unreasonable," Perez agreed.

"The public interest factors support transfer to the Middle District of Florida," Perez said in her ruling. "Consolidating all claims in one venue would avoid duplicative trials, streamline discovery, and promote consistent outcomes.

"Further, although Pennsylvania has an interest in disputes involving its residents, Florida's interest in matters related to Defendant All Elite Wresting, LLC's (AEW) business practices and contractual relationships supports transfer. Indeed, the parties agree that Florida law governs the instant contract dispute. As such, the public interest factors favor transferring the case to the Middle District of Florida."

"We respect the judge's decision and look forward to litigating the issues in Florida," plaintiffs attorney Stephen P. New said in a statement to POST Wrestling.

Up next will be whether the lawsuit plays out in public court or in arbitration, after AEW filed a motion back in October seeking to enforce the arbitration clauses in Kelly and the Tates' contracts. No date has been set for when the matter will be resolved, nor is there word on which judge will be on the bench for the case once it moves to Florida.