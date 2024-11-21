Mercedes Mone Shares Extra, Personal Incentive She Has To Win At AEW Full Gear 2024

Looking ahead to their match at AEW Full Gear, "The CEO" Mercedes Mone is keen on paying back Kris Statlander for the piledriver she received on this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite" and the drywall Statlander sent her through last week. As revealed in the "Mone Mag" newsletter, Mone is motivated to defeat Statlander for another, more personal reason as well.

"The countdown to Full Gear is here, and the excitement is off the charts! With personal rivalries reaching a boiling point, this pay-per-view is set to make history. My brother Joshua, a die-hard Kris Statlander fan, has been buzzing all week. He's been parading around in his exclusive AEW shirt and bringing up the time Kris threw me into a wall—yes, we all remember, Josh. But come Saturday, that's all going to change," Mone wrote.

"I'm ready to settle the score, silence Kris, and maybe even serve my brother a little slice of humble pie. I can already hear his Sunday morning phone call, 'Wait, what just happened?!'"

The Mone-Statlander match will see the former defend the TBS Championship, while the latter attempts to regain it. Statlander previously held the respective title heading into last year's Full Gear pay-per-view, but ultimately lost it to House of Black's Julia Hart in a triple threat bout also involving Skye Blye. With that, Statlander's reign came to an end at 174 days. Meanwhile, Mone recently surpassed that mark, and naturally pointed it out to Statlander on "Dynamite." Should Statlander beat Mone at Full Gear, she will become the first-ever two-time TBS Champion.

