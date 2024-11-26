Montez Ford Says This WWE Hall Of Famer Helped Draw Him In As A Fan

WWE star Montez Ford has named the WWE legend who drew him into the world of pro wrestling.

During an engaging conversation on "The Five Count" podcast, Ford revealed an interesting snippet from his childhood that shaped his wrestling fandom. He credited WWE Hall of Famer, The Godfather, as the initial spark that ignited his passion for pro wrestling.

"I started watching when I was about very, very, very, very young. I think I was like eight years old. And the first person I saw was ironically The Godfather," he said. "So I saw him walking out with his entourage and everything, and I was like, 'Man, what is this?' The environment is so different and vibrant and that's what kind of drew me in. So ever since then, I've been watching it."

This revelation led Ford to reflect on his journey in the wrestling world. From a wide-eyed child to now sharing the locker room with legends he once idolized, Ford's career is a dream many fans can only imagine.

"I'm glad to say this is, like, technically my second, maybe second or third job ever, you know, being a professional wrestler," he shared with a sense of pride. "I've been watching it since I was a kid ... So it's cool to go from a fan to being a co-worker."

Ford, one-half of the Street Profits, has long seemed on the cusp of a major breakout as a singles star in WWE. Despite his undeniable charisma, athletic prowess, and fan support, that pivotal moment has remained just out of reach, a point Ford has openly discussed, expressing his ongoing frustration with his career trajectory. The WWE star, though, seems optimistic that he will eventually break through the glass ceiling and become a main player in the company.

