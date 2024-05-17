WWE's Montez Ford Discusses Possible Solo Run, Teaming With Bobby Lashley

While they've primarily functioned as a unit in WWE, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have received a sporadic taste of singles competition. For Dawkins, his latest solo opportunity emerged on last week's episode of "WWE SmackDown," as he took on The Bloodline's Tama Tonga in the opening round of the King of the Ring tournament. For Ford, his notable venture in the 2023 Men's Elimination Chamber match earned him heavy praise from both his colleagues and fans. Would The Street Profits even break away for a formal run in the singles scene though? During a recent interview with "Going Ringside," Ford provided an answer.

"I feel like for myself and Dawkins, we have so much that we're still trying to obtain as a tag team," Ford said. "But I will say, if that opportunity happens, and we just spoke of when it comes to the [WWE] draft, myself could be drafted to one show, he could be drafted to one show, so we both always talk about if the opportunity presents itself, like we're going. But as of right now, we're still together and we're trying to win [the WWE Tag Team Championships]. We just won our number one contendership match last week, so the focus at hand is right there. So if I'm worried about being solo at this point, it might knock the focus off getting the WWE Tag Team Championships back."

As Ford pointed out, he and Dawkins recently set themselves up for a title match against the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions – Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. Unfortunately for The Street Profits, their efforts yielded a loss on their end, as Theory and Waller, together known as A-Town Down Under, successfully defended their titles against them on the May 3 episode of "SmackDown."

