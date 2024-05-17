WWE's Montez Ford Discusses Possible Solo Run, Teaming With Bobby Lashley
While they've primarily functioned as a unit in WWE, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have received a sporadic taste of singles competition. For Dawkins, his latest solo opportunity emerged on last week's episode of "WWE SmackDown," as he took on The Bloodline's Tama Tonga in the opening round of the King of the Ring tournament. For Ford, his notable venture in the 2023 Men's Elimination Chamber match earned him heavy praise from both his colleagues and fans. Would The Street Profits even break away for a formal run in the singles scene though? During a recent interview with "Going Ringside," Ford provided an answer.
"I feel like for myself and Dawkins, we have so much that we're still trying to obtain as a tag team," Ford said. "But I will say, if that opportunity happens, and we just spoke of when it comes to the [WWE] draft, myself could be drafted to one show, he could be drafted to one show, so we both always talk about if the opportunity presents itself, like we're going. But as of right now, we're still together and we're trying to win [the WWE Tag Team Championships]. We just won our number one contendership match last week, so the focus at hand is right there. So if I'm worried about being solo at this point, it might knock the focus off getting the WWE Tag Team Championships back."
As Ford pointed out, he and Dawkins recently set themselves up for a title match against the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions – Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. Unfortunately for The Street Profits, their efforts yielded a loss on their end, as Theory and Waller, together known as A-Town Down Under, successfully defended their titles against them on the May 3 episode of "SmackDown."
Working With The Pride
As Ford and Dawkins continue to make strides with WWE's tag team division, recent months have seen them join forces with the likes of Bobby Lashley and B-Fab. Collectively, the quartet is known as The Pride. When asked about the transition to working with The Pride, Ford noted that it felt like a full circle opportunity.
"[The Street Profits] is the one thing I've done the entire time I've been in the WWE, so being transitioned to be with someone like Bobby is so cool. It's like full circle for me because ... when I was watching WWE coming up in middle school and high school, I was watching Bobby Lashley. I was watching his matches with John Cena and him competing for the United States Championship at the time. Then seeing how we had similar backgrounds from coming from the [military] service and then doing WWE. So he was always some someone I watched, idolized, and tried to take after. So now for us being now associated, part of that, it's like a full circle for me."
Since forming The Pride last summer, Lashley, Ford, and Dawkins have primarily been pitted against another recently-birthed group – The Final Testament, which is composed of Karrion Kross, Scarlett, The Authors of Pain, and Paul Ellering. These teams last faced off on night two of WrestleMania 40, when Lashley, Ford, and Dawkins defeated Kross and The Authors of Pain in a Philadelphia Street Fight.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Going Ringside" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.