Triple H Heaps Praise On Montez Ford's Elimination Chamber Performance

WWE Elimination Chamber saw several star-making performances take place as the likes of Sami Zayn, Liv Morgan, and Rhea Ripley impressed with their respective efforts. Paul "Triple H" Levesque praised a wide variety of the wrestlers who competed at the event during the post-show press conference, but he missed out on Montez Ford, which he wanted to put right via a social media post.

"Missed mentioning at the press conference," Levesque tweeted. "But @MontezFordWWE is a STAR. #WWEChamber"

Ford got the rare chance to compete as a singles wrestler by participating in the men's Elimination Chamber match for the United States Championship. While he didn't walk away with the gold, he certainly put on a performance to remember. The Street Profits member was able to eliminate both Bronson Reed and Damian Priest during the encounter, and he created one of the most memorable moments of the evening as he scaled to the roof of the Chamber structure and dropped down on the other participants.

Ford was ultimately eliminated by the eventual winner, Austin Theory, who took advantage after Seth Rollins had hit his Stomp on Ford as his head hung over the rope. There was some concern about Ford's health afterward as he had to be helped out to the back by doctors, but he was fine after the show and this was just a spot to allow Logan Paul to get inside the Chamber and cost Rollins.

While Paul was busy at that moment screwing his current rival, he was also impressed by what he saw from Ford at the latest premium live event, as he also praised him on social media after the show.