AEW's Mercedes Mone Praises & Promotes Recently Released WWE Star In Digital Magazine

Indi Hartwell was released by WWE earlier this month, ending a five-year run with the promotion. Hartwell earned her fair share of fans and supporters during that time, and that list includes AEW star Mercedes Mone. Writing in her weekly newsletter, Mone revealed that she handpicked Hartwell to help her train for an upcoming match.

"I had the chance to invite Indi Hartwell to the AEW school for a training session," Mone wrote. "I was looking for someone tall and strong who could channel Kris Statlander's energy, and Indi was the perfect fit."

Recalling their training sessions, the AEW star complimented Hartwell's charisma and presence, as well as her dynamism. Mone also took some time to promote Hartwell's YouTube channel before looking back on her first meeting with the wrestler, which took place during WWE's Australian tour in 2016. Hartwell approached Mone in the gym, almost crying, and told her that her match against Bayley at WWE NXT Takeover Brooklyn inspired her to become a wrestler.

"Fast forward to now, and Indi has made her mark in WWE, even having her final match with Bayley — right back in Brooklyn," Mone continued. "It's wild how life has this way of coming full circle. Moments like these remind me why I love what I do."

Hartwell is currently in the midst of the non-compete clause in her WWE contract, meaning she won't be able to work for any other promotions until 90 days after her release. While there haven't been any reports about where Hartwell could head next, it certainly seems as though Mone would be happy to see her in AEW.

