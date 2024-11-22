Triple H Explains How 'The Show Will Die' If WWE Conforms To His Personal Tastes

Levesque has noted in the past that he had his fair share of disagreements with Vince McMahon regarding his booking and company decisions, and may have learned from experience what can happen when the one leading is set in their own ways.

The fourteen-time world champion continued, "There's sayings about when things start to leave you in life; the first thing to go is music. So, how many people as you see them get older, 'Music today sucks,' and, 'Back in my day that's when they made real music. People put their heart and their soul into it and there was real emotion there and it was great.' No, you're just old, dude. And that's one of the first things to go right because, yeah that stuff was great in your generation and you learned it a certain way, but the kids today learned it a different way and what they see and what they think is cool, then that's what you need to give them."

"I can't control that. It's not in no way, and I learned this thirty years the hard way, it in no way shape or form is about what I want. It's about what they want," Levesque said. "If it becomes about what I want, the show will die. If it's what they want, if it's that overall big picture, and I think that's in the music industry, if you try to force these bands to make the music you like, they're gonna go out of business. If you're making what hundreds of thousands or millions of kids like, and they're going to come and see these concerts in droves and all that stuff, that's what you're trying to get to."

