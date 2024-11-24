Anna Jay, House Of Black's Buddy Matthews Victorious On AEW Full Gear Zero Hour

Anna Jay and Buddy Matthews came out of AEW Full Gear's "Zero Hour" victorious ahead of the big pay-per-view. The only other women's match on the Full Gear Card outside of TBS Champion Mercedes Mone taking on Kris Statlander was the first match on "Zero Hour" and Dante Martin, Beast Mortos, Komander, and Matthews all faced off later on in the kickoff show.

"The Virtuosa" was accompanied to the ring by Taya Valkyrie, the pair collectively known as "The Vendetta." Valkyrie challenged Anna Jay on Purrazzo's behalf ahead of her No Disqualification match against AEW Women's Champion Mariah May a few weeks ago. Valkyrie kept getting involved in the match, including blatantly hitting a spear on Jay in front of the referee, who chose to eject her from ringside rather than disqualify Purrazzo. Jay attempted to capitalize after getting back in the ring, but Purrazzo got her in an arm bar. Jay reversed it with a black slide and pinned Purrazzo for the win.

In the second "Zero Hour" match, Komander and Martin were thrown out of the ring to start, and the bigger men, Mortos and Matthews, stared each other down. Martin and Komander worked together throughout the match to take them out. At one point in the match, Komander walked the entirety of top rope and hit a springboard to take out the other three men on the outside. Matthews hit a stomp to Martin after a flurry of offense from the other competitors, and took advantage to pin Martin and score the victory.

