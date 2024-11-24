Paul Wight (Fka WWE's Big Show) Returns To AEW TV As Full Gear Zero Hour Commentator

Paul Wight made his return to AEW during the Full Gear Zero Hour as a special guest commentator for the match between The Costco Guys' Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall, accompanying The Rizzler to the ring in his own special guest role. Wight, formerly known as The Big Show during his on-and-off 20-year run with WWE, has been with AEW since 2021 both behind the booth as a commentator for "AEW Dark" and "AEW Rampage" and in the ring as an occasional wrestler.

Wight last wrestled in January this year, teaming with Mike Bailey and Chris Jericho against Kyle Fletcher, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Lance Archer during the Jericho Cruise, and last wrestled for AEW during a November episode of "AEW Dynamite," teaming with Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Jericho against Fletcher, Hobbs, Konosuke Takeshita, and Brian Cage. He has since had both of his knees and hips replaced, and looked in good health upon his return, though if it didn't involve any physicality. Wight has yet to officially call time on his career, having wrestled at least once every year since 2019.