Private Party Pin The Acclaimed, Win Four-Way AEW Tag Title Match In Full Gear Opener

Private Party's Zay and Quen were successful in their first AEW Tag Team Championship defense on AEW Full Gear. The pair defeated The Outrunners, Kings of the Black Throne, and The Acclaimed to keep their gold, the titles they won from the Young Bucks, in the opening match of the pay-per-view. Two men were legal at a time in the match, though that broke down quickly, and Quen and Malakai Black started off the match.

Advertisement

Kings of the Black Throne dominated a portion of the match, with Black hitting a diving foot stomp, then immediately following it up by going off the top rope and taking out all of the other competitors on the outside. The other challengers got back in the ring to take out Black, then held on to King as Bowens hit a leg drop into his groin. Private Party got back in control of the match and hit 450 Splashes onto the Outrunners, but they both kicked out. The Outrunners capitalized and hyped themselves up and went for a Total Recall, but Zay got out of the way, and The Outrunners took each other out. They hit a Total Recall on King, but Caster broke up the pin.

Caster and Bowens teased more dissension throughout the match, with Billy Gunn getting up on the ring apron to try and calm things down. With both members of The Acclaimed the legal men at one point, they tried to pin each other, but it was quickly broken up. Quen and Zay hit their finisher, the Gin and Juice, for the victory, then celebrated into the crowd.

Advertisement