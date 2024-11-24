Cathy Kelley Calls This WWE's Figure's Absence A 'Detriment' To Company

WWE backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley first got her start with the company in 2016, where she was often featured on "WWE Raw" and "WWE NXT." However, after four years, Kelley left WWE due to her stressful travel schedule and restrictions placed on her role by the company, leading her to focus on acting as well as hosting other shows. Kelley returned to WWE in 2022 and has now revealed on "B4TheBell" that former Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon played a significant role in helping her come back to the company.

"She is an advocate for so many women, and she is so versatile in everything that she has accomplished and has been able to do throughout her career. So I think it's a little bit of a detriment that we don't have her there full-time right now, but God, I love her so much ... She is the reason I came back, she was the one that we had multiple conversations before I came back and she is the one that really encouraged me to come back."

Kelley continued to explain that McMahon becoming the Chairwoman and co-CEO in 2022, as well as Triple H's involvement with creative, is what intrigued her to return to the company, specifically because she had a great relationship with both of them and felt like they always took care of her. McMahon resigned from her co-CEO role in 2023, but she's since appeared on WWE television at events like WrestleMania 40 and SummerSlam 2024.

