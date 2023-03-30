Cathy Kelley On Who Opened The Door For Her WWE Return
Cathy Kelley has credited Stephanie McMahon for advocating for her return to WWE.
In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Kelley detailed the process that led to her being brought back to the company under the new regime of CEO Nick Khan and Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque.
"It started with an email to Steph [Stephanie McMahon]," Kelley revealed. "We always used to talk and catch up on life, and she recommended having a Zoom account since everything is on Zoom now. It just snowballed from there. It all happened very quickly. About a month before I returned, the ball got rolling, and before I knew it, I was on a plane to Monday Night Raw. I was back and better than ever!"
After spending nearly four years on the "WWE NXT" brand, Kelley resigned in February 2020 to explore new creative endeavors. However, Kelley knew that a return to WWE was "always meant to happen" and that she never viewed her time away as the end of a chapter.
"It was always, 'we'll see you later' and not a complete goodbye," Kelley admitted. "I've always loved WWE, it's in my veins at this point. So, coming back just felt very natural."
"When I was away, I worked on some writing projects," Kelley continued. "I worked on a feature film, a pilot, and an illustration project. Hopefully, they see the light of day soon."
'Family is really important to her'
When asked to lay out the differences between working for the "WWE Raw" and the "NXT" brands, Kelley pointed to the many former developmental stars who are now on WWE's main roster.
"Honestly, it does not feel different at all," Kelley stressed. "Because all my friends from NXT are now on the main roster. Girls like Dakota [Kai], Rhea [Ripley], and so many others...basically everyone I came up with in that Black & Gold era are now a part of Monday Night Raw. It feels like we've all graduated together. It feels really good!"
Earlier this year, Stephanie McMahon announced her decision to step away from the WWE, a move that caught the wrestling world off guard. However, those in Stephanie's inner circle understood her decision, Kelley explained.
"Stephanie does not talk about this a lot, but family is really important to her," Kelley said. "As Hunter [Triple H] explained recently, she just wants to spend time with them. The WWE schedule, as you know, can be very time-consuming. I have the utmost respect for her. I feel so grateful that she advocated for me in the way she has. Her support was a huge part in me coming back."
This weekend, Kelley will be a part of the WrestleMania 39 festivities in Los Angeles, California. While Kayla Braxton will serve as the host for Friday night's WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, the likes of Kelley, Byron Saxton and others will have their hands full as fans enjoy a barrage of WWE content across the weekend.