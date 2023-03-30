Cathy Kelley On Who Opened The Door For Her WWE Return

Cathy Kelley has credited Stephanie McMahon for advocating for her return to WWE.

In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Kelley detailed the process that led to her being brought back to the company under the new regime of CEO Nick Khan and Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

"It started with an email to Steph [Stephanie McMahon]," Kelley revealed. "We always used to talk and catch up on life, and she recommended having a Zoom account since everything is on Zoom now. It just snowballed from there. It all happened very quickly. About a month before I returned, the ball got rolling, and before I knew it, I was on a plane to Monday Night Raw. I was back and better than ever!"

After spending nearly four years on the "WWE NXT" brand, Kelley resigned in February 2020 to explore new creative endeavors. However, Kelley knew that a return to WWE was "always meant to happen" and that she never viewed her time away as the end of a chapter.

"It was always, 'we'll see you later' and not a complete goodbye," Kelley admitted. "I've always loved WWE, it's in my veins at this point. So, coming back just felt very natural."

"When I was away, I worked on some writing projects," Kelley continued. "I worked on a feature film, a pilot, and an illustration project. Hopefully, they see the light of day soon."