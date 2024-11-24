Jey Uso Lays Out Hopes For WWE WrestleMania 41 Match

WWE WrestleMania 40 saw Jey Uso beat his twin brother Jimmy in what was sadly an underwhelming contest. The first night produced so many thrilling matches and exciting moments — such as Rhea Ripley retaining her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch and The Rock wrestling for the first time in eight years — that the battle between both Usos got lost in the shuffle and didn't deliver to fan expectation. As WWE begins to inch closer to WrestleMania season, Jey Uso revealed on "Cheap Heat" that he'd like to have a rematch with his brother at the "Grandest Stage Of Them All."

"To be honest though, I would like to run it back with my brother one more time, like I would like to cause it left a a little bad taste in my mouth with that one ... I just know what we can do, like the fans have no damn clue but I know, me and my brother know, man, and hell yeah, we would have stole the show. Uce, come on bro ... things happen, Uce, you know what I'm saying? We're all a team."

Jey also loves the idea of wrestling his brother on the first episode of "WWE Raw" on Netflix, as he believes it would be a high energy match that would help set the tone for the new era on the red brand. Despite desperately wanting a rematch against his brother, the former Intercontinental Champion voiced that he doesn't want a stipulation added to the match and, as he'd prefer it to be contested under one-on-one rules.

