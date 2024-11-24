Montez Ford Names WWE Stars With Whom He'd 'Love' To Work

WWE Superstar Montez Ford is currently undergoing a character transformation, wherein he's now begun to vocally call out the Street Profit's creative direction in both interviews as well as on television. Many speculated that Ford would become a singles star a few years ago when he got into shape, and while that doesn't seem to be the case right now, he still has several dream opponents on the current roster.

"I'd like to do a Frog Splash to Bianca Belair, I definitely think she deserves it," Ford joked during an interview with "The Five Count" before seriously listing his dream opponents. "But nah, I would definitely love to work with Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, The Usos — because we've never physically pinned the Usos but we've gotten wins over them."

Ford named several other singles stars, and even one major name from "NXT." "Individually? LA Knight, Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, and a whole host of others."

The Street Profits member then described the current run The Street Profits are in as a new phase and that they're dealing with everything, but mentioned one feud he'd like to have with a former WWE Intercontinental Champion. "One for the ages would be Jey Uso, you know, between myself and Jey Uso," he noted before pointing out how "WWE Raw" is set to move to Netflix, describing the new era of the promotion as an exciting time.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Five Count" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.