AEW CEO Tony Khan Comments On WWE ID Program, Thinks It Will Impact Independent Scene

AEW's Tony Khan has discussed if the WWE ID program will have an impact on how AEW recruits stars.

While speaking at the post-Full Gear press conference, Khan was asked if WWE ID would have an impact on how AEW operates in the independent scene. The AEW CEO mentioned that there hasn't been any conflict so far, but feels that the program will affect the indies.

"Well, it's interesting, I don't really know how it's going to work. I understand there's some kind of first-right refusal aspect of it," Khan began. "We haven't really come up where it's been a conflict yet, but I do think it's definitely going to affect the independent scene in some ways. We've had a really great experience here over the years, bringing in young wrestlers. You know through the pandemic, the best place for independent wrestlers to get work was at AEW and on 'AEW Dark' and 'Elevation.'"

Khan pointed out the success of current AEW TNT Champion Daniel Garcia as an example of AEW pushing independent wrestlers and giving them opportunities. But, the AEW CEO believes that WWE ID could affect the independent scene.

"We've seen so many great wrestlers work their way up from the independents. We've signed big free agents along the way too, and we have a lot of our homegrown 'day one' people," Khan said. "It's a great mix and I expect we'll keep signing great talent off the independents. I do think it's a different mechanism [WWE ID], so it's something to keep an eye on. It hasn't really created any major conflicts or anything yet but I imagine it will definitely influence the independent wrestling scene. It's definitely something to keep an eye on."

Khan had a wait-and-watch approach when asked about the WWE ID program before Full Gear, but stated that AEW would continue to scout and sign talented stars from around the world.

