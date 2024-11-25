Bully Ray Is Not A Fan Of AEW Using 'November Rain' For Full Gear 2024

Last week, leading up to AEW Full Gear, Tony Khan purchased the rights to use the song "November Rain" by Guns N' Roses in a promotional video for the pay-per-view. The use of the track is notable due to its association with ECW's November To Remember event, causing former ECW star Bully Ray to take issue with Khan's use of "November Rain" last week. Speaking on a subsequent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Bully continued emphasizing why he wasn't appreciative of AEW using the track.

Advertisement

"Tony Khan did to 'November Rain' what Tony Khan does to everything else in pro wrestling — he just threw money at it," Bully said.

According to Bully, ECW's use of "November Rain" was new and rebellious, while AEW is just imitating what came before it. While both he and co-host Tommy Dreamer are fans of the song, neither felt as though this was its best implementation in wrestling.

"He's trying to use ECW as a crutch to hotshot something," Bully continued. "And you know what? It actually worked. It bounced their rating, and I believe that the airing of the video helped pop a rating for them."

Bully also referred to Khan's use of the song as the "exact opposite" of all that ECW stood for, but the wrestler had to give the promotion credit for one aspect of the video package. It did help Bully understand all of the ongoing stories in AEW and how they tie together.

Advertisement

One thing that could've helped the execution, in Bully's mind, would have been to have Khan cut a promo about "November Rain" on the air. If he were to draw a more direct link between Full Gear and ECW, Bully doesn't believe he would've felt as negative about the song's presence.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.