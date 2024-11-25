AEW's Adam Cole Details 'Challenging' Injury Recovery, Current Health Status

In 2022, Adam Cole sustained a pair of concussions at back-to-back pay-per-views that kept him on the shelf for eight months. Cole obtained another injury six months later, this time fracturing his ankle at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," keeping him out of action for most of 2024. Thankfully, Cole has fully recovered from both injuries and in an interview with "The Wrestling Classic," he commented on the mental and physical challenges he went through during his time away.

"The past two years have definitely been challenging between the concussion injury and then being back for six months, and then having this awful ankle injury. Mentally, it was really tough, but now that I'm back to work, ready to go, jumping back in there, physically, I feel great. It's the best I've felt in two years."

Cole was also asked if he feared being forced to retire after suffering both injuries. However, the former WWE star was content on ensuring that he'd make a healthy return.

"There was no part of me whatsoever that was ready to accept the idea of stepping away ... especially with something like an ankle. I'm like, I know I can rehab from that. I know I can come back from that ... I'm not even close to wanting to be done. So I think I got a lot of my career left, at least I hope so."

Cole went into further detail about his most recent injury, explaining that ankle bone literally exploded, leading to him going through two surgeries in seven days. He continued to share that now he has a cadaver bone in his ankle, which is somebody's else's bone holding ankle together.

