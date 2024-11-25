Jim Ross Notes 'Mistake' For AEW's Hurt Syndicate

The Hurt Syndicate has quickly become one of AEW's hottest acts, with MVP recruiting both Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin to recreate some of the magic they had together as part of the Hurt Business in WWE. Lashley competed in his first AEW pay-per-view match at Full Gear this past Saturday, defeating former World Champion Swerve Strickland, whereas Benjamin was featured at ringside and was not scheduled to compete. Despite Benjamin winning three of his four matches since signing with AEW, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross expressed on "Grilling JR" that he has already become overshadowed and is playing second fiddle to Lashley.

Advertisement

"They quickly make Shelton a secondary player which I think is a mistake. He's a star and a hell of an athlete. He can do things nobody else can and do it effortlessly. He's that good."

Ross also commented on the possibility of Lashley and Strickland engaging in multiple matches together, explaining that their Full Gear matchup is likely not the last time they'll share the ring. "I don't think it's a one off. I just don't know how far it's going to go and all that, but yeah, it'll be good. Both those guys are excellent talents."

Luckily for Ross, Benjamin will get an opportunity to shine when he represents the Hurt Syndicate in the second ever Continental Classic beginning this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite." Benjamin will be one of the six competitors in the Blue League along with Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher, Daniel Garcia, The Beast Mortos and Mark Briscoe.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.