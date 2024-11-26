Backstage News On Costco Guy AJ Potentially Returning To AEW

Ahead of the AEW Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view, during Zero Hour, "Big Boom AJ" of the Costco Guys took on QT Marshall in a match that in some ways overshadowed the rest of the event, with the general reception to the final product being positive. However, could there be a future for AJ to compete on a more regular schedule in the promotion?

Advertisement

Following the pay-per-view, AJ appeared alongside Tony Khan for the Full Gear post-show media scrum, where the reporters in attendance naturally asked him whether he'll continue to wrestle for AEW and whether he'd like to go for gold. AJ then explained that he simply doesn't have time to commit to AEW in that way, but that he was open to working with the promotion again, and Khan seemed very receptive to this as well. On the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez commented on AJ's stance, and reasoned that bringing the TikTok star in for more matches, even on television, will likely be a ratings draw, but that it would be a difficult thing to build to. "But as far as a babyface goes? Geez, he was over more than all but a couple of babyfaces on the show," Meltzer pointed out.

Advertisement

Surprisingly, according to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, AJ actually suffered an injury during his match with Marshall, and finished the bout with a broken foot. Sapp later reported that AJ was seen walking on crutches backstage after the bout, but noted that there was no indication on how severe the injury is nor how long he'll be out of action for. The report has since gained AJ even more support online, with many giving him flowers for his performance despite being injured.