Lance Archer Recalls Mike Tyson's Backstage Attitude In AEW

Back in 2020, just about a year into the promotion's existence, Mike Tyson made his first of a series of appearances for AEW. Tyson was involved in Cody Rhodes' feud against Lance Archer for the TNT Championship, and on a recent episode of "The Hawk's Nest," Archer described what it was like working with the boxing legend.

"High times, brother. High times," Archer said about the experience. "He was just in good spirits the whole time. Like I said, the high times situation — they caught him more or less passed out at ringside, at one point."

Archer also recalled a specific moment that was widely shared online, in which Tyson offered an amused reaction to Archer choke-slamming Rhodes. Beyond the storyline with Rhodes, Archer said he didn't spend much time with Tyson. The boxer returned to the company several more times over the next few years, but has not been seen on AEW programming since 2022.

Even prior to his AEW appearances, Tyson has maintained a long connection to professional wrestling. Perhaps most memorably, Tyson served as an outside enforcer for Shawn Michaels vs. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WWE WrestleMania 14, with the boxer helping Austin win the WWE Championship for the first time. Tyson was later inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012.

In addition to Tyson, Archer discussed other celebrities visiting AEW, including NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal. Due to their shared background in the state of Texas, Archer said that he was able to bond with Shaq over the course of several memorable conversations.

