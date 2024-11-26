Bully Ray Warns He's Starting To See The 'Wardlow Effect' On This AEW Star

Former AEW TNT Champion Wardlow was one of the hottest acts in the promotion for quite some time, but despite having three runs with the title, his momentum ultimately ended up fizzling out. Unfortunately, according to Bully Ray, there's another star on the roster that's eerily reminding him of the way AEW once handled Wardlow.

Advertisement

"I don't think the experiment is working, I don't think it has worked from day one; I hate to even say this, but I'm starting to see the 'Wardlow Effect' going on with Kamille," Bully pointed out during "Busted Open Radio" in a similar light to his earlier criticisms. Despite this, Bully noted that Kamille can still be "saved" from going through the same thing Wardlow did, but that Mercedes Mone would have to start bullying Kamille to gain sympathy for her. Bully explained that Mone's character would be perfect for this, and compared the potential babyface turn to Shawn Michaels and Diesel.

"I think the potential in Kamille and the upside to Kamille is amazing! I mean, go look at her body of work in the NWA?" Bully noted. The WWE Hall of Famer then turned back toward his problems with AEW, and how the promotion seems to not know how to handle big wrestlers like Wardlow, Lance Archer, and Powerhouse Hobbs. "It doesn't seem like creative knows how to book a bigger person," Bully said. "I think they're not quite in touch with certain characters."

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.