Dave Meltzer Weighs In On New WWE Women's Intercontinental Title

WWE will have two brand new champions in the near future after the company has revealed the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship for "WWE Raw," following in the footsteps of the WWE Women's United States Championship that was revealed just a few weeks earlier. The introduction of this new title now takes the belt tally in WWE to 19 (or 20 if the Undisputed WWE Championship is seen as two unified titles), which Dave Meltzer on a recent edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio" has a big problem with.

"Is this women's Intercontinental Championship really going to make a difference? It's not," Meltzer said, citing championships as a way to get away with lazy booking as titles will always been seen to mean something. However, while the fans might not see the value in the title, Meltzer did find one positive for the introduction of a new championship. "It's better for morale to have tons of belts, because lots of people have belts and they're going to be happier people and that's the positive of it, easier to deal with and all that. But from a fan standpoint what do the belts mean? Not much of anything."

The tournament to determine the first-ever WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship will begin on the December 2 episode of "Raw," with the final likely taking place on the January 6, 2025 episode as that will act as the show's debut on Netflix. No participants have been named for the tournament at the time of writing, but given that many people were surprised at the fact that only "WWE SmackDown" stars were featured in the WWE Women's United States Championship tournament, it seems that this new competition will exclusively feature those on WWE's red brand.

