Former WWE NXT Champion Qualifies For Iron Survivor Challenge

The fourth participant of the upcoming men's Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline was determined during "WWE NXT." Joining the already established field of Je'Von Evans, Wes Lee, Nathan Frazer, Ethan Page advanced over Axiom as the penultimate entrant for the December 7 show. The bout itself saw back-and-forth action between Axiom and Page, with the former delivering a standing Spanish Fly before later hitting another one off the top rope for a near-fall, while the latter managed both times to fight back into the advantage, hitting a brutal side slam across the top turnbuckle and continuing to wear his opponent down.

Advertisement

Even still, towards the closing stretch, it was Axiom who appeared to have things tied up, continuing to cinch submissions as his opponent desperately tried to escape. Page made his final escape with an exploder suplex into the corner, ascending the ropes looking to hit an avalanche Ego's Edge. Axiom reversed the finisher with a hurricanrana, but a brief moment of hesitation cost him as he turned into a diving lariat for Page to win via pinfall. Page will be hoping to secure another shot at re-gaining his NXT Championship from Trick Williams in the upcoming match, meanwhile, it's yet to be seen how the NXT Tag Team Champions FrAxiom respond to one qualifying while another hasn't.