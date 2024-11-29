Rikishi Wants This Former WWE Women's Champion To Join The Bloodline, Give Him A Grandchild

Since the formation of The Bloodline in 2021, the faction has expanded and featured honorary members and has now entered into a civil war. However, there has yet to be a female Bloodline member in the group's history, and according to WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi, there's a perfect choice for the role that could add an interesting swerve to the current storyline on "WWE Smackdown."

Speaking on his "Off The Top" podcast, Rikishi pitched for Naomi to join The Bloodline, citing her marriage to Jimmy Uso and her strong work ethic in the ring.

"It would be nice to start to see some of the females in the family join the family, join The Bloodline ... it could definitely throw a good angle, a twist in there somewhere you know? But Naomi, she definitely deserves to be in a top-notch angle. I would like to see them focus on her, give her an opportunity at a good angle, a good run to kind of feature, because she's been putting in work, she's been there just as long as the boys have been there and taking bumps like the boys you know what I mean? Putting in time and so forth," Rikishi said.

He also expressed his excitement about being a grandfather and looks forward to Jimmy and Naomi giving him grandchildren. "So I can't wait until she settles down and I get me a grandson or a granddaughter from Jimmy and Naomi," the Hall of Famer added.

Naomi will participate in the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series, and it remains to be seen how WWE will utilize her character following the event.

