AEW's Kris Statlander Discusses Confusion Over Her Recent Face And Heel Turns

Kris Statlander is once again getting cheered by AEW fans after a summer that saw her turn on her best friend Willow Nightingale, align with Stokely Hathaway, and bring out a side in her that people had never seen before. However, after her win over Nightingale at All Out in a brutal Chicago Street Fight, Statlander turned face, blaming Mercedes Mone for becoming a villain.

This confused several AEW fans, and it seems to have confused Statlander herself, who made a reference to it on a recent edition of the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast.

"I think many people are still confused about me, and I am also confused about myself," she said.

Statlander has already explained why she and Hathaway went their separate ways after All Out, claiming that the initial goal of taking Nightingale down had been achieved. She also stated that she was annoyed at Hathaway losing her initial shot at the CMLL World Women's Championship by failing a Spanish test that he took without her approval.

Statlander has since attempted to take revenge on Mone for turning her to the dark side and attempted to dethrone her at Full Gear to become the first-ever two-time AEW TBS Champion. However, Mone walked away with the victory, a match that will go down in history as the longest women's match in AEW history. It's currently unclear as to what Statlander will do next in AEW as Worlds End approaches on December 28. But after her defeat at Full Gear, it looks like it could be a while before she works her way back to the front of the line for a TBS Championship match.

Please credit "AEW Unrestricted" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.