Tommy Dreamer Says This WWE Raw Storyline Has Him 'Hooked'

This past Monday on "WWE Raw," things escalated between Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston of The New Day following their shocking loss to Alpha Academy, leaving both men to butt heads backstage ahead of their 10th anniversary celebration next week. After several months of Woods lashing out and blaming his misfortune on others, Kingston finally snapped after Woods began to blame their most recent loss on him. The relationship between the two seems to be at an all-time low, and on "Busted Open After Dark," ECW legend Tommy Dreamer expressed how invested he's been with the long-term storytelling of The New Day saga.

"I really enjoy it. They did it differently tonight. We saw the aftermath of a match, I have had those conversations with my partners, I have had those conversations with the wrestlers I wrestled ... Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, man, they had me hooked. We have seen this long-drawn-out, where things are not happy, in the New Dayville and we're coming up on promoting next week ... I think for a lot of us, we are the kids in the divorce. I don't think anybody really wants to see New Day break up ... The last time I've been this invested on something that happened post-match like this, was actually during a match, and it was the split up of the Mega Powers."

Dreamer continued by pointing out the risk of breaking up historic tag teams, explaining how one member of a team can excel more in a singles role than the other, using The Hardys, The Dudley Boyz, and the APA as examples of that happening before in WWE.

