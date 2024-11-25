WWE Sets Date For New Day's 10-Year Anniversary Celebration On Raw

It was nearly a month ago that "WWE Raw" general manager Adam Pearce informed a surprisingly subdued Kofi Kingston that WWE was planning to dedicate an episode of "Raw" to The New Day, Kingston's long-running, popular faction with Xavier Woods and Big E. The only problem is Pearce didn't give Kingston, or the audience, a day for when the celebration would occur. Fortunately, that information has come to light.

Advanced Television reports that New Day's 10-year celebration is set to take place next week on "Raw," airing out of Everett, Washington. That's not all, as the lead up to the show will feature a plethora of New Day content across WWE's numerous platforms, including a photo gallery, a compilation of New Day matches on WWE's YouTube channel, and interviews with all three members. The episode itself will feature a live tribute to the group.

Though it isn't outright said, Big E's participation in the content leading up to the celebration seems to hint that the former WWE Champion will be part of the festivities. That had been a question since Pearce first announced the New Day tribute, as Big E has seldom appeared onscreen ever since breaking his neck during a match in early 2022, an injury that has seemingly ended Big E's in-ring career, though he hasn't entirely closed the door on it.

The biggest question, however, relates to the troubles between Kingston and Woods. A rift developed between long-time partners over the summer, after Kingston began including his friend, Odyssey Jones, in New Day activities. Even after Jones' release, tensions have remained, and its begun to affect both Woods and Kingston's respective performances, with the duo losing 4 out of their last 5 tag matches, while Kingston has lost his last three singles bouts.