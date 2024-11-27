Bully Ray Assesses The New Day's Unraveling On WWE Raw

This week, on "WWE Raw," the relationship between New Day members Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods continued to deteriorate. After quickly losing a tag team bout against Alpha Academy, the duo proceeded to have an argument backstage, trading insults and barbs until both men walked away in anger. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray shared his thoughts on the storyline.

"Professional shots landed, personal shots landed," Bully said. "Each one of them, I sat back and went, 'Wow, Kofi's got a point. Wow, Woodsy's got a point.'"

Woods and Kingston were fighting like brothers, which Bully found fitting considering how long the tag team has been together and how close they've become. The WWE Hall of Famer compared their relationship to his own with longtime tag partner D-Von Dudley, stating that they would have similar arguments in the past.

In general, Bully is against tag team break-up angles, but the wrestler and radio host made an exception in this case, as he felt the storyline's execution has kept him invested in whatever happens next. While some believe Big E might arrive and bring Kingston and Woods back together, Bully actually hopes for another outcome.

"I don't know why I should really be into The New Day anymore," Bully continued. "They've done so much. They are the most decorated tag team in the history of the WWE. I'm on board with this dissension, I'm on board with this rivalry — I think it can go far."

Bully could envision either Kingston or Woods as the heel in a feud between the two, but there was one more scenario that the former ECW star pitched as an alternative to a break-up. If The New Day were to stay together, Bully said he would want to see them renew their longtime rivalry with The Usos.

