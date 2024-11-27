Kevin Nash Explains Recent WWE Raw Double Tapings

Since "WWE Raw" was brought back to a two-hour program for the remainder of the year, WWE has increased the number of episodes that are pre-taped for the red brand. It's not unusual for weekly shows to be pre-taped before overseas Premium Live Events or over holidays such as Christmas or Easter, but WWE has started to utilize the extra hour on Mondays to record two "Raws" in one night, which also allows talent more time off. Speaking on his podcast "Kliq This," WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash provided some insight on WWE's double tapings of "Raw," explaining how USA Network plays a role in the recent pre-recordings.

"Well USA is paying them less to cover their production costs, so they have a deal where once a month they can double up ... I just think that it just coincides with the deal that they cut, like they're going to double up anyway so might as well double up and then give them the two weeks."

"Raw" looks set to return to its usual three-hour length come January 6 when WWE's flagship begins streaming on Netflix. "WWE SmackDown," which recently made the move to USA itself, is reportedly going to increase to a three-hour program as well, with "WWE NXT" being the only weekly show remaining two hours.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kliq This" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.