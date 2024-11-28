WWE's Montez Ford Addresses Street Profits Becoming 'Stagnant,' Moving Forward

One of only three tag teams recognized as WWE Tag Team Triple Crown Champions, The Street Profits are seemingly thought of in high regard in WWE, but their recent frustrations are plain to see.

One half of the tag team, Montez Ford, has been vocal about the lack of opportunities The Street Profits have had lately, and in an interview with "The Five Count," he looked back at their formation and their future as a tag team.

"When I had my first match on TV, right from that match they paired me and Dawkins together. We were friends before then, so like them putting us together was second nature, I already knew him," Ford revealed.

The duo previously held the "WWE Raw" Tag Team titles and the "WWE SmackDown" Tag Team titles, but both those reigns came in 2020, which Ford highlighted.

"We're actually the fastest tag team in WWE history to become Triple Crown Champions," Ford pointed out. "But the last four years — almost four years — we haven't had any type of gold, any type of Tag Team Championship gold. In a way, we've had success very, very early, but we've got stagnant for a very, very long time."

Despite the lack of gold over the last four years, Ford stated that he and Dawkins are getting "back to business" and described their slump as simply going through a transition. "That's where we're at now, moving forward again, trimming whatever excess that we don't need and just being successful, being part of the conversation," he said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Five Count" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.