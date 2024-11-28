Matt Hardy Teases Future Collaboration With Popular TNA Star

The Hardys are currently reigning as the TNA World Tag Team Champions in their third run with the titles. In what could likely be their last few years as a team, Matt and Jeff Hardy are checking off the last few items on their wrestling bucket list, and giving "the rub" to rising stars seems to be one of them.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Matt Hardy shared his thoughts on one of the hottest stars in TNA, Joe Hendry, praising the former TNA Digital Media Champion. "I think you will see a lot more collaboration between the Hardy's and Joe Hendry going forward," he revealed. "I think it would be pretty amazing if we ended up being a little bit of a faction in TNA, especially with us as the Tag Champions and him as the World Champion."

Hardy was asked about the night he and Jeff won the TNA Tag Titles at Bound For Glory, and how the pay-per-view's main event was originally believed to be Hendry's match against Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship. However, it was later changed to their tag team bout instead.

"I was given a heads-up ahead of time," he claimed, further noting that they were given a breakdown about the scenario that led to the change before the show. "Obviously, you want your show, especially a big show of the year, to go off on a high note if possible." He suggested that the change was likely made due to the title change, and TNA wanting to send the crowd home happy by the end of the PPV, as Hendry lost to Nemeth in their title bout.