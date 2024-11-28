Raquel Rodriguez Questions Rhea Ripley's Role In WWE Feud With Liv Morgan

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan have been feuding over the WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship for majority of the year. Their most recent one-on-one match occurring at WWE Bad Blood, when a returning Raquel Rodriguez interfered and helped Morgan retain her title. Despite Morgan being portrayed as the heel in this rivalry, she feels that her actions against Ripley are justified, due to the roles being reversed two years ago when "Mami" betrayed her on "WWE Raw." Morgan and Rodriguez will attempt to score another win over Ripley when their teams go head-to-head in WarGames this Saturday, but ahead of Survivor Series, Rodriquez joined "Busted Open Radio" to question why Ripley has been viewed as the hero in her quest to regain the Women's World Heavyweight Championship.

"I can't be too mad at people because people are sheep. People will follow whatever their told to follow and I'm sure Rhea Ripley's over there begging for their attention or putting out some sob story ... Let's be honest, what has Rhea really done to make her the good guy against Liv Morgan that Liv Morgan hasn't done? I mean, I feel like they're pretty equal in my eyes. I mean Rhea cheated, Rhea did a lot of dastardly stuff back in her time and all of the sudden that's just forgiven?"

Rodriguez continued to express how she couldn't care less about the fans who cheer Ripley and that Morgan and herself don't need "Mami" supporters on their side, especially due to the champ having a cult following of her own. Regardless of who's in the right, there is unfinished business between the rivals.

