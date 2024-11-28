Bully Ray Likens WWE's Bloodline Saga To Classic Western Film

WWE Survivor Series takes place this weekend, with The Bloodline civil war-centered WarGames match set to headline the event. The OG Bloodline has the standout wildcard in CM Punk, and "Busted Open Radio" host Bully Ray compared their dynamic to a Sergio Leone Western classic due to the lack of trust between each member.

"It brings me back to the ending of the movie The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly. Everybody looking out of the side of their eye to see who's gonna screw who first, who's gonna put that first knife in the back, who's gonna shoot first, and that's what keeps it so interesting," Ray said referring to the 1966 Clint Eastwood-starring film.

The WWE Hall of Famer remarked that Sikoa is now doing the best mic work he has done in his career, and fans are seeing more range from the former NXT North American Champion. Sikoa's Bloodline looks to all be on the same page, but the OG faction seems to have some dissention as Reigns did not look entirely happy to see Paul Heyman and CM Punk return, albeit to his aid. This, coupled with Sikoa's team having Bronson Reed on their side, has made the WarGames match seem more unpredictable in Ray's eyes.

"Bloodline 2.0 vignette really stood out to me. Those guys looked like bad mother truckers [on SmackDown]," Ray said enthusiastically. "Bronson Reed looked like he fit right in with them. He looked like one hell of a heavy, sitting there in the background, and I loved that Tama Tonga had his head bowed down. Each one of them had their own look and persona despite being a part of the group."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.